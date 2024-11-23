The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Engineering Services Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 206 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment against 251 notified vacancies. The written exam was conducted in June and the interviews were held in October-November 2024.

“Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The mark sheet shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ESE result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE result 2024.