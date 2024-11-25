The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the National Teachers Entrance Test ( NTET ) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

Applications can submit suggestions, if any, by November 25 up to 11.00 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per challenge is applicable. The computer based test was conducted on November 19 across the country.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NTET answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the homepage, click on the NTET answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to NTET answer key 2024.

The exam is conducted for candidates who desire to take up the teaching profession, on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.