The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the CRP PO/MT XIV Mains admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on November 30, 2024. The exam will be held for 3 hours 30 minutes and consist of 225 marks. There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PO Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO Mains admit card 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO Mains admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.