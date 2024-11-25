The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification regarding the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for posts of Nursing Officer in the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Eligible candidates can fill out their DAF application form through the official website upsc.gov.in by December 8, 2024.

The recruitment test was conducted on August 7, 2024, all over India. The commission has shortlisted 3321 candidates through the recruitment test. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1930 vacancies.

Steps to fill out the DAF form

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, go to the DAF link Fill the required details Submit the form Take a print out for future reference