The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has started the application window for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test-2024 for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha (Advt No.-4579/OSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at ossc.gov.in until December 24, 2024. The last date to edit the form is December 30, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 31 vacancies of which, 21 vacancies are for Sub Inspector of Traffic (Group B) and 10 for Sub Inspector of Excise (Group C).

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination, Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test, and Certificate Verification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

SI of Traffic: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or institute in Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering, or Law or possess an equivalent educational qualification.

SI of Excise: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or an equivalent qualification.

Steps to fill out the registration form

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Save the form and take a print for future reference

