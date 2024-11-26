Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II written examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Phase II (typing test). The written exam will be conducted on August 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4197 vacancies, of which 584 vacancies are for the Clerk Grade I post, 61 for Clerk Grade II, and 3552 for Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download Clerk Grade II/JA result 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the News Notifications tab Click on the Clerk Grade II/ JA 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

