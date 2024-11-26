The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the revised exam dates for the Chartered Accountants January Foundation Exam 2025. Candidates can download the revised exam schedule from the official website www.icai.org .

As per the notification, the Foundation exam will now be held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. However, the Intermediate exam will be conducted as per the schedule i.e., January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and January 17, 19, and 21 for Group II.

“It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority,” reads the notification.

Here’s the revised exam schedule 2024.

Meanwhile, the correction window for the Foundation Exam January 2025 is scheduled to open tomorrow, November 27. Registered candidates can make changes to their forms till November 29, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.