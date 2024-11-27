The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( IRDAI ) has declared the results of the Assistant Manager Phase I exam 2024 held on November 6, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website irdai.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Phase II descriptive examination scheduled for December 21, 2024. The exam will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm at four centres — Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 Assistant Manager posts.

Steps to download Asst Manager Phase I result 2024

Visit the official website irdai.gov.in On the homepage, go to Careers—Notifications/Vacancies Click on the Asst Manager Phase I result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Manager Phase I result 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).