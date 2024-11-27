The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has announced the results of the Statistical Assistant Preliminary Exam under the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production, Govt. of Odisha Advt. No. 5038/OSSC dated.26.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

A total of 179 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination. The Preliminary Exam was conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download Statistical Asst Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Statistical Assistant 2023 Prelims result link The result will appear on the screen Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.