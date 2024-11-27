UPSSSC Health Worker Mains registration window closes today; apply now at upsssc.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the mains exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will close the online application window for the Health Worker (Female) Mains examination 2024 today, November 27. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fees and make changes to the application form is December 4, 2024.
The Commission aims to fill 5272 Health Worker (Female) posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s Health Worker (Female) Mains notification 2024.
Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.
Steps to apply for Health Worker Main exam 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link for Advt. No: 11-EXAM/2024 under Live Advertisements
Login and apply for the exam
Fill in the details and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Health Worker Main exam 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.