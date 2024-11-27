The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) will close the online application window for the Health Worker (Female) Mains examination 2024 today, November 27. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in . The last date to pay the application fees and make changes to the application form is December 4, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 5272 Health Worker (Female) posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Health Worker (Female) Mains notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Health Worker Main exam 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Advt. No: 11-EXAM/2024 under Live Advertisements Login and apply for the exam Fill in the details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Health Worker Main exam 2024.