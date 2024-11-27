The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur ( RSMSSB ) has released the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Junior Engineers. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from Nov 28 to Dec 27, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1111 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for OBC/EBC applicants in the General category and Creamy Layer category is Rs 600. The application fee for OBC/EBC, Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, and Divyaangjan applicants in Rajasthan's non-Creamy Layer category is Rs 400.

Age Limit

The applicant must have attained the age of 18 years on January 1, 2025, and must not have attained the age of 40 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

How to apply for Junior Engineer posts

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Login using your details Fill the application form Submit the form Save it and take a print out for future reference