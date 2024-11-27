GPSC Principal answer key 2024 out; submit suggestions by Nov 29
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Principal posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by November 29, 2024.
The exam was conducted on November 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 Principal posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Prelims (objective)+interview.
Steps to download Principal answer key 2024
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Principal answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to Principal answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.