Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the application correction window for the Class IX and XI Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2025-26. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website navodaya.gov.in till November 28, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on February 8, 2025. Candidates can check eligibility, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Class IX LEST notification 2025-26.

Direct link to Class XI LEST notification 2025-26.

Steps to make changes in Class IX, XI application forms

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class IX and Class XI Lateral Entry 2025 application correction link Key in your registration number and date of birth, and submit Make changes to your applications and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class IX LEST correction window 2025.

Direct link to Class XI LEST correction window 2025.