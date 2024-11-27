The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam date for the foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST), Formative Assessment Test (FAT), DNB (Broad Speciality) Final Practical Examinations, NEET MDS 2025, NEET SS 2024, Fellowship Entrance Test 2024, FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates, and other various exams. Candidates can check the exam schedule for various exams through the official website natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS exam will be held on March 29 and 30, 2025 and the NEET MDS exam will be held on January 31, 2025.

Exam Schedule

Name of Examination Date(s) of Examinations(Purely Tentative) Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates January 12, 2025 Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session January 12, 2025 DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024 January/ February 2025 DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025 January 17, 18, 19 2025 NEET-MDS 2025 January 31, 2025 NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024 February/ March 2025 FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates February 9, 2025 Fellowship Entrance Test 2024 February 16, 2025 DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025 February 23, 2025 FNB Exit Examination 2024 March/ April 2025 DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025 March/ April/May 2025 NEET-SS 2024 March 29 and 30, 2025

The dates for the NEET-PG 2025 will be announced in due course of time.

Here’s the official notification.