NBEMS releases NEET MDS, NEET SS, other exams dates at natboard.edu.in; check details here
NBEMS has released the exam dates for various exams scheduled to be held in 2025.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam date for the foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST), Formative Assessment Test (FAT), DNB (Broad Speciality) Final Practical Examinations, NEET MDS 2025, NEET SS 2024, Fellowship Entrance Test 2024, FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates, and other various exams. Candidates can check the exam schedule for various exams through the official website natboard.edu.in.
The NEET SS exam will be held on March 29 and 30, 2025 and the NEET MDS exam will be held on January 31, 2025.
Exam Schedule
|Name of Examination
|Date(s) of Examinations(Purely Tentative)
|Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates
|January 12, 2025
|Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session
|January 12, 2025
|DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024
|January/ February 2025
|DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025
|January 17, 18, 19 2025
|NEET-MDS 2025
|January 31, 2025
|NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024
|February/ March 2025
|FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates
|February 9, 2025
|Fellowship Entrance Test 2024
|February 16, 2025
|DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025
|February 23, 2025
|FNB Exit Examination 2024
|March/ April 2025
|DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025
|March/ April/May 2025
|NEET-SS 2024
|March 29 and 30, 2025
The dates for the NEET-PG 2025 will be announced in due course of time.
Here’s the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.