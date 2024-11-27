The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Government Odisha. (Advt. No.4603/OSSC). Interested candidates can apply for the exam at ossc.gov.in till December 26, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: +2 Science or +2 Vocational course in Agriculture related subject i.e., Crop Production (CP)/ Horticulture/ Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery (PDFM) from any of the recognised board/ council or institution.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website On the homepage, go to the apply online tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and Certificate Verification.