The Board of School Education, Haryana ( BSEH ) has postponed the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on December 7 and 8, 2024.

Here’s the postponement notification.

The board will inform the candidates regarding the dates through the official website bseh.org.in.

Exam Pattern

The Level 1, 2, and 3 exams will be conducted for 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.