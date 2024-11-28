The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board will soon close the Stage II registration window for the recruitment of SCT Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSI) (Men) in the Police Department. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for PMT/PET on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in up to 5.00 pm today, November 28. Earlier , the deadline was November 21, 2024.

Here’s the deferment notification.

A total of 95,208 candidates have been declared qualified for the Stage II exam, of which 91,507 applicants have already submitted the Stage II form. The PMT/ PET will be conducted in the last week of December 2024. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Constable Stage II exam

Visit the website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill your details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to submit the application form.