UPSC CBI recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for Assistant Programmer posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at upsconline.nic.in.
Today, November 28, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Assistant Programmer in the Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the Union Public Service Commission’s official website upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 27 vacancies.
Eligibilty Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates aged 30 years in the Unreserved/EWS category can apply for the posts. Age relaxation is provided to candidates from reserved categories.
For more details related to age limit, educational qualification, and other candidates, refer to the official detailed notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 25. Candidates of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability and female candidates are exempted from the application fee.
Steps to apply for Assistant Programmer posts
Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the online recruitment application link
Click on the application link
Read the instructions properly
Fill in your details and fill out the application form
Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assistant Programmer posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.