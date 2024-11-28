The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the scorecard of the CRP PO/MT XIV Preliminary exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check their scorecards on the official website ibps.in .

The results were announced on November 21 and the examinations were conducted on October 19 and 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.

The Main exam will be conducted on November 30, 2024. The exam will be held for 3 hours 30 minutes and consist of 225 marks. There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PO Prelims scorecard 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO Prelims scorecard 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

