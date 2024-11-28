Indian Bank has announced the results of the Local Bank Officer (Scale I) recruitment examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indianbank.in.

A total of 1305 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification and Local Language Proficiency Test followed by interviews tentatively scheduled to be held from December 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment exam was conducted on October 10, 2024.

“Date of Document / Credential Verification/ Local Language Proficiency Test / Interviews has been tentatively fixed from 05.12.2024 to 07.12.2024. Exact date, time and place of interview will be intimated very shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the Career page of Bank’s website (www.indianbank.in) periodically for any further notification. Call letter will be shared to registered email-ID of the candidates shortly,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 300 Local Bank Officer posts.

Steps to download LBO result 2024

Visit the official website indianbank.in On the homepage, click on Careers—Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2024 Click on the Local Bank Officer result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to LBO result 2024.