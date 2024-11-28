The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the objection window for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subjects of Economics (Advt. No. 21/2024), and English (Advt. No. 22/2024) held on 17.11.2024 and Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024). Eligible candidates can submit objections related to various subjects through the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 28, 2024.

The examination was held on November 24, 2024.