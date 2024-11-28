The All India Management Association (AIMA) will soon close the online application window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024. Candidates can apply for the exams on the official website mat.aima.in till November 30.

The admit card for the CBT 1 will be released on December 3. The CBT 1 exam will be held on December 7. The CBT 2 registrations will conclude on December 15. The exam will be held on December 22 and the admit card will be released on December 22, 2024.

The PBT registration will conclude on December 7, 2024. The exam will be held on December 14 and the admit card will be out on December 10, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates who wish to take either Paper-Based Test (PBT) or Computer-Based Test (CBT) will have to pay Rs 2100. Candidates who want to appear either for PBT+CBT or CBT+CBT will have to pay an additional Rs 1500, in total of Rs 3600.

Steps to apply for AIMA MAT 2024

Visit official website mat.aima.in Go to MAT Registration tab Fill all the required details Pay the fees and submit application Save application Print application form for future reference

About AIMA MAT

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.