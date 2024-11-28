The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for the posts of Female Supervisors. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board has selected the 1920 candidates. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 176 posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Check the result Save it and take it for future reference

Direct link to check the result.