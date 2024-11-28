The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has announced the final results of the Agriculture Supervisor posts 2023. Candidates can download their final results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The commission has finally shortlisted 374 candidates for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor.

Steps to download Agri Supervisor result 2023

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Agriculture Supervisor result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agriculture Supervisor 2023 result.