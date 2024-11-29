The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of the Group 'C' Constable District Police (Male) and Constable PAC / IRB (Male) posts today, November 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The tentative date for the written examination is June 15, 2025. This recruitment aims to hire for 2000 vacancies — 1600 posts of Constable District Police (Male) of Group 'C' and 400 vacant posts of Constable PAC/IRB (Male).

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age limit of 18 years to 22 years can apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar, Nainital. More details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Police Constable notification 2024.

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process for these posts will be in two phases. In the first phase, there will be a qualifying physical standard test. Thereafter, the physical efficiency test of the candidates who are successful in the physical standard test will be taken. In the second phase, there will be a written competitive examination of the candidates who are successful in the physical efficiency test.