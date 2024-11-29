BPSC 32nd Judicial Services final result out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the final result of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The interview was conducted from November 12 to 23, 2024. The Commission aims to fill 154 Civil Judge vacancies.
Steps to download 32nd Judicial Services final result 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the 32nd Judicial Services final result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to 32nd Judicial Services final result 2024.
Selection Process
The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.