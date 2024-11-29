The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the final result of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The interview was conducted from November 12 to 23, 2024. The Commission aims to fill 154 Civil Judge vacancies.

Steps to download 32nd Judicial Services final result 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 32nd Judicial Services final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 32nd Judicial Services final result 2024.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.