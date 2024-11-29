The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key for Traffic Constable posts under the State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in till November 30, 2024.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has announced the Statistical Assistant Preliminary Exam result 2024. A total of 179 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination. The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.