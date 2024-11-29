Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the answer key for the Assistant Professor Chemistry, Physics, Environment, Painting, Sanskrit Oriental, Sanskrit, Literature Oriental, Urdu, and M.P. National and International level general knowledge and basic knowledge of computers. Eligible candidates can check their answer key through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The examination was held on November 17, 2024. Candidates should register their objection online within 07 days from the date of availability of the link on the Commission's website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in along with the prescribed examination fee on the online link. After the time period of 07 days, representations of objections from the candidates related to the said examination will not be accepted.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the answer key link Check the answer key Save the answer key

