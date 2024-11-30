NABARD Assistant Manager Stage II result announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website nabard.org.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the Stage II results of the Assistant Manager posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nabard.org.
The shortlisted applicants have to appear for the Psychometric Test/ Interview. The Main exam was conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts.
Steps to download Asst Manager Mains result 2024
Visit the official website www.nabard.org
On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab
Click on the Assistant Manager Main result link
The result will appear on the screen
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Asst Manager Mains result 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, main exam, Psychometric Test, and Interview round.
