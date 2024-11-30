The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) has announced the Stage II results of the Assistant Manager posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nabard.org .

The shortlisted applicants have to appear for the Psychometric Test/ Interview. The Main exam was conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts.

Steps to download Asst Manager Mains result 2024

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Assistant Manager Main result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Manager Mains result 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, main exam, Psychometric Test, and Interview round.