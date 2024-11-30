The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Hindi Translators Examination schedule 2024 (CHTE 2024). As per the notification, the computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 9, 2024. The admit card will be released at ssc.gov.in on December 4, 2024.

“The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download on 04.12.2024. The same can be accessed through the designated login module available on the website https://ssc.gov.in/ in a similar manner. Detailed instruction in this regard are available in the notice published on 02.08.2024 on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 312 vacancies.

Steps to download CHTE admit card 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference