The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the examination city for the Hindi Translator Examination and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website ssc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Paper-I of Combined Hindi Translator Examination, 2024, is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2024. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be held on December 10 and 11, 2024.

The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the Hindi Translator Examination examination will tentatively be available for download on December 4, 2024. The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination will tentatively be available for download on December 5, 2024.

Here’s the official notification for the Hindi Translator Examination.

Here’s the official notification for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination.

How to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage click on the login link and enter the details Login and check the exam city slip Download the exam city slip and take a printout