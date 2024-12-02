JKSSB Constable answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions from December 9
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF) recruitment exam 2024, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, in offline mode from December 9 to 11, 2024. The objections can be submitted in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The written examination was conducted on December 1, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4002 vacancies.
Steps to download Constable answer key 2024
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Constable answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to JKSSB Constable answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.