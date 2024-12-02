The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released the answer key for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024. Eligible candidates can check their answer key and submit objections through the official website esb.mp.gov.in till December 5, 2024.

Objection fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 50 per question for objection representation.

ESB will prepare the final "key" (final answer) for evaluation after considering the erroneous questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the PSTET answer key link Login and check the answer key Download the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to check the answer key.