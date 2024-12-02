The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. The engineering entrance exam will be held on May 18, 2025. The JEE Mains Session 1 exam will be held from January 22 to 31, 2025.

The JEE Advanced exam paper 1 will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE (Main)-2025 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The admit card for the examination will be released 3 days before the examination date. The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.