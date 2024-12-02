The Institute of Cost Accountants of India ( ICMAI ) has released the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) December admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website icmai.in .

The exam for Final and Intermediate courses will be held from December 10 to 17, 2024. The exam for Final and Intermediate courses will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively. The exam for Foundation courses will be held on December 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Steps to download ICMAI CMA Dec admit card 2024

Visit the official website icmai.in/icmai/ On the homepage, click on the admit card 2024 link Key in your login details ad submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICMAI CMA Dec admit card 2024.