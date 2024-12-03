The Consortium of National Law Universities ( CNLUs ) accepts suggestions for the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test ( CLAT ) 2025. Applications can submit objections related to the answer key through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in by December 3 up to 4.00 pm.

A fee of Rs 1000 per objection is applicable. The final answer key will be released on December 9, 2024. The result for the CLAT 2025 will be released on December 10, 2024. The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024.

The registration for admissions counselling will be held from December 11 to December 20, 2024. The result of the first allotment list will be published on December 26, 2024.

Direct link to CLAT 2024 schedule.

Steps to Submit Objections

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to the, CLAT 2025 tab Login using your details After logging in, click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button Select question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’ Click the ‘Make Payment’

Direct to submit the objections.