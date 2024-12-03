The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Personal Assistant, Stenographer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 8 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The admit card will be released a week before the commencement of the exam at sssc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 257 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PA, Steno, and other posts admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the PA, Steno and other posts’ admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

