AIMA MAT December 2024 CBT 1 admit card released, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their admit card through the official website mat.aima.in.
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website mat.aima.in.
The CBT 1 exam will be held on December 7.
CBT 1 (Computer Based Test)
|Event
|Date
|Last Date for CBT 1 Registration
|November 30
|Admit Card
|December 3
|Exam Date
|December 7
CBT 2 (Computer Based Test)
|Event
|Date
|Last Date for CBT 1 Registration
|December 15
|Admit Card
|December 18
|Exam Date
|December 22
PBT (Paper Based Test)
|Event
|Date
|Last Date for PBT Registration
|December 7
|Admit Card
|December 10
|Exam Date
|December 14
Exam Pattern
Candidates have multiple options to take the MAT exam. They can choose between the Paper-Based Test (PBT), the Computer-Based Test (CBT), or both (PBT + CBT). Also, there is an option to take both the Computer-Based Tests, CBT 1 and CBT 2.
How to download admit card for AIMA MAT 2024
- Visit official website mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, login in your account
- Download the admit card
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
About AIMA MAT
The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.