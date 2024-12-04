The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will soon end the online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of School Lecturer (School Education) 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till today, December 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2202 School Lecturer posts. The minimum and maximum age limit to apply for the vacancies are 21 years and 40 years, respectively. Applicants can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the School Lecturer notification 2024.

Application Fee Categories Fees General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities Rs 400

Steps to apply for RPSC Agriculture Department posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.