The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the results for the Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks prelims exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ibps.in till December 10, 2024.

The SO mains examination is scheduled to held on December 14, 2024.

How to check IBPS SO prelims result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the SO prelims result Check your result Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result.