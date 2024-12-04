The University of Allahabad has released the re-exam date for the Multi Tasking Staff (General) and Multi Tasking Staff (Specialized). The written test for Non-Teaching positions of Group C is scheduled to be held on December 15, 2024.

The reporting time for the examination is 10.00 am to 11.00 am. The venue of the examination for the exam will be displayed on the admit card.

Here’s the official notification.

“All candidates are requested to download their admit card & other details from the web link http://recruitmentportal.in provided on the university one week before the said Examination,” reads the official notification.

Exam Pattern

The exam for the Multi Tasking Staff (General) consists of 100 questions and 200 marks. the duration for the examination will be 2 hours. The exam for the Multi Tasking Staff (Specialized) consists of 70 questions and 140 marks. The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on the admit card link Fill all the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference