The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon open the application correction window for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024. Registered candidates can make corrections to their applications on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from December 5 to 11, 2024.

A fee of Rs 500 is applicable for correction. The exam is likely to be conducted on February 2, 2025. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Services posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.

Steps to make changes to RAS 2024 forms

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online link Login to the SSO portal Make changes to the application form Save changes and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality and viva voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective-type questions carrying a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to RAS notification 2024.