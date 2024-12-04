RPSC RAS 2024 correction window to open on Dec 5; check exam details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from December 5 to 11, 2024.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon open the application correction window for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2024. Registered candidates can make corrections to their applications on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from December 5 to 11, 2024.
A fee of Rs 500 is applicable for correction. The exam is likely to be conducted on February 2, 2025. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Services posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.
Steps to make changes to RAS 2024 forms
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on Apply Online link
Login to the SSO portal
Make changes to the application form
Save changes and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality and viva voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective-type questions carrying a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to RAS notification 2024.
