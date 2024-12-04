Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Main Exam. of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), TES Gr-V (A) and TES Gr-V (B) (Advt. No.-09/2023). Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download JE Mains final answer key 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE Mains final answer key 2024 link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JE Mains TES Gr-V (A) final answer key 2024.

Direct link to JE Mains TES Gr-V (B) final answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.