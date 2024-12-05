The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released admit card for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 ( CHTE 2024 ). Candidates can download their admit card through the official website ssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 312 vacancies.

Steps to download CHTE admit card 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the CHTE admit card 2024.