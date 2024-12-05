The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the schedule of the counselling process for admission to PG courses of INIs (MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS) INI-CET for January 2025 session. Eligible candidates can fill out the registration form for mock round registration through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till December 7, 2024.

The result of the announcement of seat allocation of the mock of the 1st Round will be released on December 10, 2024.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling Schedule Event Date and Time Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for MockRound From: 05.12.2024 (Thursday)to 07.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Saturday) Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round 10.12.2024 (Tuesday) Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for First Round 10.12.2024 (Tuesday)to 13.12.2024 up to 05:00 PM (Friday) Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round 19.12.2024 Online Acceptance of allocated seat 20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday) Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit 20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday) Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round 03.01.2025 (Friday) Online Acceptance of allocated seat 04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday) Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit 04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)

How to fill out the counselling form

As per the official notification, the link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on “MyPage” accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling completion of the application form and other processes related to INI-CET for admission to PG courses for January 2025 session in www.aiimsexams.ac.in.