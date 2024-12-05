The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the results for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can check their JSSC CGL results through the official website jssc.nic.in.

The commission has shortlisted a total of 2,231 candidates for the document verification process for the next phase of the recruitment process. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2,025 posts. Earlier, JSSC notified the recruitment for 2,017 posts.

JSSC CGL DV schedule

The document verification process will be held from December 16, 2024, to 20, 2024 in different shits at Commission Office Kalinagar, Tea Garden, Namkom, Ranchi. The first shift will be from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm and the second shift will be from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

How to check the JSSC CGL 2023 result

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the result link A new PDF will open, check your result Download it and save it for future reference

Direct link to the JSSC CGL 2023 result.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.