The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 under Advt.No. 414/2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 10, 2024. The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024.

Steps to download MPSC Civil Services answer key 2024

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services answer key 2024 Paper 1 and Paper 2 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Group B/C Services 2024 exam schedule is out on Commission’s official website. The Group B Services Prelims exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, whereas the Group C Services Prelims exam will be held on February 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 480 Group B posts and 1333 Group C posts.