APSC CCE final result 2023 announced; here’s how to check
Candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The interview was held from November 13 to 29 at the Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.
Steps to download CCE final result 2023
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CCE final result 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CCE final result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.