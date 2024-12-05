The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has commenced the online application window from eligible candidates for the recruitment Environment Officers 2024. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till December 31, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 12 Environment Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 45 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: M.Sc. in Environmental Science / Chemistry / Botany or M.Tech. in Environment / Civil Engineering from a recognized University or from an Institute duly recognized by the Central / Himachal Pradesh Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Fee Unreserved/ PWD/ EWS(not included in BPL)/ WFF and General – Ex-Servicemen of HP who are relieved from the Defence Services on their request before completion of their normal tenure of service, and candidates from other states.

Rs 600 Male candidates of SC/ ST/ OBC and EWS (UR-BPL categories). Rs 150

Steps to apply for Environment Officer posts 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’ Now register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for EO posts 2024.