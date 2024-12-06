SSC Stenographer admit card released at ssc.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination at ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be held on December 10 and 11, 2024.
Here’s the official notification for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination.
How to download the Steno admit card
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the admit card link
- Click on the login link
- Login and download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.